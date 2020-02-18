CBS has canceled tapings of “The Price Is Right” this week following the violent death of Amie Harwick, who was previously engaged to host Drew Carey.
Harwick, a well-known family therapist and author, was killed Saturday at age 38, allegedly by her former boyfriend, 41-year-old freelance photographer Gareth Pursehouse.
Episodes of “The Price Is Right” that were scheduled to tape on Tuesday and Wednesday have been postponed until the week of Feb. 24 or March 2, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Police found Harwick unconscious with multiple blunt force injuries early Saturday while responding to a report of a woman screaming near the therapist’s Hollywood Hills home. She later died at a hospital.
Carey dated Harwick for two years before the pair split in 2018, months after announcing their engagement. Upon news of her death, Carey described himself in a statement as “overcome with grief.”
***
Comedians are making their return to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after a hiatus.
Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” and Hasan Minhaj of Netflix’s “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” will headline this year’s dinner on April 25.
Last year’s dinner featured Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ron Chernow after complaints that an anti-Donald Trump performance by comedian Michelle Wolf in 2018 was too pointed and unfairly targeted then-White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.
***
Queen Elizabeth II’s nephew, the Earl of Snowden, David Armstrong-Jones, and his wife, Serena, the Countess of Snowden, are ending their marriage.
Armstrong-Jones is the son of the monarch’s late sister, Princess Margaret, and became earl in 2017 upon the death of his father, former celebrity photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones.
The couple wed in 1993 and have two children. The earl is known professionally as David Linley and has written books about furniture and styling the home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.