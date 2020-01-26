Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory” swept the top prizes at the Spanish Film Academy’s Goya Awards, including best picture, best director and a best actor victory for Antonio Banderas.
“Pain and Glory” is nominated for an Academy Award in the best international film category. Almodóvar is hoping to claim his third Oscar in two weeks.
The film, which is considered the most personal for the 70-year-old Almodóvar, also won best original screenplay, best original music, best editing and a best supporting actress prize for Julieta Serrano.
“I realized that I was writing about myself and the past [and] I wasn’t sure if I should continue and open myself up to such a degree, but I did, and now I am very happy,” Almodóvar said at the awards gala, held in Málaga on Saturday.
Two films about the 1936-39 Spanish Civil War were also recognized. Alejandro Amenábar’s “While at War” won five awards, mostly in technical categories, while the award for best actress went to Belén Cuesta for her role in “The Infinite Trench.”
***
Broadway producer Margo Lion — who helped bring the Tony Award-winning musicals “Jelly’s Last Jam” and “Hairspray” to the stage and also worked on Tony Kushner’s two-part classic “Angels in America” — has died at a Manhattan hospital days after suffering a brain aneurysm. She was 75.
A Baltimore native, Lion started out as an apprentice at the Music-Theater Group in the 1970s and a few years later began looking into the life of jazz musician Jelly Roll Morton, the basis for “Jelly’s Last Jam,” which premiered on Broadway in 1992 and starred Gregory Hines.
A decade later, she had enormous success with “Hairspray,” which was adapted from the John Waters comedy.
Her other credits include August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars” and “Elaine Stritch at Liberty.” In 2009, Barack Obama appointed her to the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities.
