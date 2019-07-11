James Holzhauer, the professional gambler who became a part of the media zeitgeist last spring when he became the fourth-highest earning “Jeopardy!” contestant, is set to return to the game show.
For “Jeopardy!’s 2019 Tournament of Champions,” the 35-year-old Naperville, Ill., native will appear alongside librarian Emma Boettcher, who ended his 32-game winning streak in June.
The tournament will feature 15 winners from seasons 34 and 35 of the show, competing for a grand prize of $250,000 over a 10-day period, from Nov. 4 to 15. Holzhauer’s much buzzed-about winning streak of $2.4 million stopped short of surpassing Ken Jennings’ all-time winnings record of $2.5 million.
***
A judge gave Harvey Weinstein the green light Thursday to shake up his defense team yet again — this time a mere two months before the disgraced movie mogul whose case inspired the #MeToo movement is due to stand trial in New York on sexual assault charges.
One lawyer had already bolted amid public backlash. Now Jose Baez, known for representing high-profile clients such as Casey Anthony, is out after saying he and Weinstein just can’t get along. Donna Rotunno, a #MeToo critic specializing in defending men accused of sexual misconduct, and Damon Cheronis are in.
***
Denise Nickerson, who played perpetual gum-chewer Violet Beauregarde in the classic “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” has died at 62.
Her family shared the news in a short post on Facebook early Thursday. Her family had announced Tuesday that Nickerson suffered a “major medical emergency” on Monday and was hospitalized.
Nickerson appeared in a number of TV and film roles as a kid and teen during the 1960s and ’70s but was best known for her performance alongside Gene Wilder in 1971’s “Willy Wonka,” in which her character expands into a giant blueberry after trying a piece of gum she shouldn’t have during her visit to the factory.
