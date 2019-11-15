Officials in Wyoming have received a building permit application from Kanye West for a proposed amphitheater on property owned by the rapper.
West recently said he plans to move the headquarters of his shoe and clothing company, Adidas Yeezy, to Cody, Wyo. He also wants to build a 70,000-square-foot amphitheater on his 4,000-acre ranch.
The Cody Enterprise reports the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission plans to discuss the proposed “West Meditation Space Large Impact Structure” on Tuesday. It will recommend whether county commissioners should approve the project.
West has worked on or recorded his past three albums in Wyoming, including the recently released “Jesus Is King.”
***
Mo’Nique has sued Netflix for race and sex discrimination in its offer for a proposed comedy special, accusing the streaming service of giving her a lowball offer that was part of a larger company tendency to underpay black women.
The comedian, whose real name is Monique Angela Hicks, says Netflix officials effusively praised her work before offering her $500,000 in 2018 for a comedy special and refusing to negotiate further.
Mo’Nique, 51, first gained fame as one of stand-up’s Queens of Comedy and starred in the UPN series “The Parkers.” She won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in the 2009 film “Precious.”
***
Pierce Brosnan’s sons have been chosen as the Golden Globe ambassadors to assist with the glitzy awards ceremony.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Dylan Brosnan, 22, and Paris Brosnan, 18, will assume the ambassador roles for the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 5.
Nominations for the show will be announced Dec. 9.
