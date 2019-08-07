Fox Entertainment chief Charlie Collier says Jussie Smollett won’t be back on “Empire.”
On Wednesday, Collier affirmed series co-creator Lee Daniels’ decision to drop Smollett from the drama’s upcoming final season. Daniels had initially supported Smollett after the actor claimed he suffered a racist and anti-gay attack in Chicago.
But when Smollett faced charges for allegedly fabricating the attack, Daniels said the matter had become painful and frustrating for him and the “Empire” cast.
Prosecutors dropped the charges against Smollett in March, but a special prosecutor could charge him again.
***
The case of a man arrested near Taylor Swift’s beachfront mansion in Rhode Island for carrying burglary tools has been dismissed by prosecutors.
A spokesman for the Rhode Island attorney general’s office said they’ve “declined to pursue filing charges” against 32-year-old David Page Liddle of Des Moines, Iowa. He was arrested July 19 in Westerly and charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of a weapon other than a firearm.
Swift’s security personnel said Liddle is on their watch list and had previously been accused of stalking her.
***
Henri Belolo, who co-founded Village People and co-wrote their classic hits “YMCA,” “Macho Man” and “In the Navy,” has died. He was 82.
Scorpio Music, founded by Belolo, announced on Wednesday that Belolo died Saturday. No details about the death were provided.
Belolo, born in Casablanca, Morocco, on Nov. 27, 1936, founded the six-member Village People with Jacques Morali and lead singer Victor Willis. The group’s self-titled debut album was released in 1977.
