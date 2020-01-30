Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has been gathering material. He is working on his first book about comedy since the million-selling “Seinlanguage” came out more than 25 years ago. Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that the new book, currently untitled, comes out Oct. 6.
“Whenever I came up with a funny bit, whether it happened on a stage, in a conversation, or working it out on my preferred canvas, the big yellow legal pad, I kept it in one of those old-school accordion folders,” Seinfeld, 65, said in a statement. “So, I have every piece of stand-up comedy I thought was worth saving from 45 years of hacking away at this for all I was worth.”
***
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira said their Super Bowl halftime show will pay homage to Latino culture, promising a joint performance that has an empowering message and also one that will remember NBA icon Kobe Bryant.
Lopez and Shakira held a news conference Thursday, telling media they worked hard to put together an eye-popping, high-energy 12-minute performance during Sunday’s big game in Miami.
“When I was living in Barranquilla ... as a little girl no one would have thought that I would be performing at the Super Bowl,” Colombian singer Shakira said.
Lopez noted that two Latinas are headlining the halftime show for the first time. “That statement alone to me is empowering. ... To see that two Latinas [are] doing this in this country at this time, it’s just very empowering for us,” said Lopez, who was born in New York to Puerto Rican parents.
***
Fred Silverman, who steered programming for each of the Big Three broadcast networks and brought “All in the Family,” “Roots,” “Hawaii Five-O” and other hit series to television, died Thursday. He was 82. Silverman, who had cancer, died at his home in Los Angeles, a family spokesperson said Thursday.
Silverman’s gift for picking shows that resonated with viewers prompted Time magazine to dub him “The Man with the Golden Gut” in a 1977 profile.
