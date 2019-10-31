Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded not guilty to an indictment that includes allegations from a new accuser in his New York City sexual misconduct case.
Prosecutors at Thursday’s arraignment said they have also heard from several more women who could testify that the 51-year-old actor has had a habit of groping women over the years.
Gooding’s criminal case now includes allegations from three women, growing in recent weeks from a lone allegation that led to his arrest in June.
Details of the new allegations were not immediately available.
Gooding’s lawyers argued the indictment and accompanying paperwork do not specify any wrongdoing in that alleged encounter.
Gooding has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He is free on his own recognizance.
***
For the new “Terminator” film, it was seemingly easy to bring back Arnold Schwarzenegger as the human-looking cyborg assassin because of his devotion to the franchise.
But having Linda Hamilton return as Sarah Connor was a tougher decision considering she’d already turned down a chance to reprise her iconic role.
It took Hamilton, 63, six weeks to decide whether she wanted to portray Connor, the waitress-turned-warrior who along with Schwarzenegger made the first two “Terminator” movies among the best action films ever made. Her hesitation stemmed from the fear that a return as Connor in “Terminator: Dark Fate” might not live up to the hype of the earlier films.
“I was terrified,” she recalled. “I really didn’t want to disappoint Sarah Connor. That’s where I go when I’m terrified. You usually regret what you didn’t do. So I thought, ‘If I’m this terrified, then maybe that’s the reason to do it.’”
Another convincing factor for Hamilton’s return was James Cameron, who directed the first two films and would serve as a producer on “Dark Fate,” which arrives in theaters Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.