Tyler Perry says he cannot “just up and leave” filming in Georgia despite Hollywood’s backlash against the state’s “heartbeat” abortion law.
Perry made the remarks to The Associated Press on Friday while discussing the upcoming opening of a massive new Atlanta-based studio. Some celebrities have urged TV and film companies to abandon the state after Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the restrictive abortion bill in May.
The law bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can happen as early as six weeks into pregnancy before many women realize they’re expecting.
The law is set to become enforceable Jan. 1. Perry’s publicist says the “Madea” director is against the law.
***
A pair of Mark Twain enthusiasts who have searched for more than two decades say they’ve found what appears to be Samuel Clemens‘ signature from his youth scrawled on the wall of the Missouri cave he made famous in “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.”
In the mid-1800s, long before he took on the pen name Mark Twain, Clemens and his young pals romped around the cave near the Mississippi River on the outskirts of Hannibal.
As a group of Twain scholars toured the cave this summer, cave owner Linda Coleberd, self-proclaimed “Twainiac” Cindy Lovell and two others broke off in search of the elusive signature, which was long believed to be among the thousands of names signed on the cave’s limestone walls.
As Coleberd was waving the group’s lone flashlight, Lovell — former director of Hannibal’s Mark Twain Museum who now works in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. — says she happened to catch the beam of light as it shined on a signature: “Clemens,” written in pencil.
It wasn’t until weeks later that a high-resolution photo of the signature revealed “Sam” etched at the same place, indicating the signature was that of the famed author and not a relative.
The signature was discovered in July, but details were not announced until this week, only after several Twain experts were able to study the signature and determine it was almost certainly real.
***
Spider-Man won’t be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon.
After a public fallout last month, Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios said Friday that they would be teaming up once more to produce a third “Spider-Man” film starring Tom Holland.
The next Spidey film will hit theaters on July 16, 2021.
