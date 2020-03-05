Katy Perry has revealed she’s pregnant in a very show business way.
The 35-year-old pop star showed off her growing baby bump at the end of the video for her latest song “Never Worn White.”
On Instagram, Perry said her pregnancy is “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.” The news was confirmed Thursday by Perry’s label, Capitol Music Group.
The baby will be Perry’s first, and the second for her fiance, Orlando Bloom, who has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
Perry joked that she was relieved to share the news. “So glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” she wrote on Twitter. “Or carry around a big purse.”
Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Middle Tennessee, where deadly storms ravaged counties this week, including in Nashville.
In an Instagram post made Thursday, Swift said, “Nashville is my home.” She added that “the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me.” She included a link to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. The statewide death toll was 24.
R&B singer R. Kelly on Thursday pleaded not guilty to an updated federal indictment that includes child pornography charges and allegations involving a new accuser, while prosecutors said more charges alleging yet another victim are coming.
Kelly, 53, entered the plea at the arraignment hearing in Chicago.
The government plans to file more charges in the coming weeks, adding another accuser, a prosecutor said during the hearing.
