Danny Aiello, the blue-collar character actor whose long career playing tough guys included roles in “Fort Apache, the Bronx,” “Once Upon a Time in America” and “Moonstruck” and his Oscar-nominated performance as a pizza man in Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing,” died Thursday after a brief illness. He was 86.
Aiello was an ex-union president who broke into acting in his 30s and remained a dependable player for decades. His breakthrough was as the hapless lover dumped by Cher in Norman Jewison’s hit comedy “Moonstruck.” Although he was not nominated for a supporting-role Oscar (Cher and Olympia Dukakis won in their categories), he was inundated with movie offers and became a favorite of several directors, among them Woody Allen.
He and his wife of more than 60 years, Sandy, lived in Ramsey, N.J. He is also survived by three children, Rick, Jamie and Stacy; and 10 grandchildren. A fourth son, stuntman and stunt coordinator Danny Aiello III, died in May 2010 of pancreatic cancer.
***
“Mad Men” actress Christina Hendricks filed for divorce Friday from her husband of 10 years, actor Geoffrey Arend.
Hendricks, 44, filed the marriage dissolution documents in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences. She and Arend, 41, announced their separation in October. They have no children.
Hendricks was nominated for Emmy Awards for six straight years for AMC’s “Mad Men” and now stars in the NBC crime drama “Good Girls.” Arend stars on the CBS drama “Madam Secretary.”
***
President Donald Trump has signed resolutions renaming two post offices in the Los Angeles area in honor of Marilyn Monroe and rock ’n’ roll legend Ritchie Valens.
The Van Nuys Civic Center postal depot will be renamed the Marilyn Monroe Post Office. The Pacoima post office will be named the Ritchie Valens Post Office Building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.