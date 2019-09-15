Taika Waititi’s Nazi Germany-set satire “Jojo Rabbit” won the People’s Choice award Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival, a prize that has historically been one of the most ironclad predicators of Academy Awards chances.
Because so many of the top fall movies play in Toronto, the festival’s audience award has often been almost prophetic. For more than a decade, every People’s Choice winner has gone on to score a best-picture Oscar nomination. Last year’s winner, “Green Book,” eventually won best picture.
“Jojo Rabbit” is a coming-of-age comedy about a 10-year-old boy named Jojo growing up in World War II Germany. His imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler, played by Waititi, the New Zealand filmmaker of “Thor Ragnarok” and “Hunt for the Wilderpeople.”
The film earned mixed reviews in Toronto, with some critics calling it Waititi’s masterpiece and others criticizing its off-kilter balance of tones. But “Jojo Rabbit” was heartily cheered by festival audiences, who vote for the People’s Choice award. And, going by history, it’s practically assured of a promising Oscar campaign.
“Jojo Rabbit,” which stars Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo alongside Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell, will be released by Fox Searchlight on Oct. 18.
***
The upcoming “Ghostbusters” sequel will focus on the descendants of the original ghost-catchers who rushed around New York City.
Ivan Reitman and Dan Aykroyd revealed details of the new film, saying it is expected out next year and will star Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and McKenna Grace. Reitman directed the original 1984 film, and Aykroyd co-wrote and co-starred in it. Reitman’s son, Jason, is directing the new movie.
The franchise was last revived in 2016 with four actresses — Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones — taking over as the title characters, a gender reversal from the original.
Aykroyd, who is a producer with Ivan Reitman on the new “Ghostbusters,” praised the 2016 film but said it was time to hand off the mantle “to a new generation.”
