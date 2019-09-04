A man has been charged with selling counterfeit opioid pills to Mac Miller two days before the rapper died of an overdose.
The Drug Enforcement Agency said Cameron James Pettit, 28, of Los Angeles was arrested Wednesday.
A DEA affidavit alleges that Miller asked Pettit for oxycodone and other drugs, but on Sept. 5, Pettit gave Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl. An autopsy found that the 26-year-old Miller died in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7 from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.
***
Scarlett Johansson says she’s standing by Woody Allen because, “I believe him.”
Much of Hollywood has distanced itself from the filmmaker since the #MeToo movement prompted a re-examination of child sexual abuse allegations from his now-grown daughter, Dylan.
“I love Woody,” Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview released Wednesday. “I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.”
Allen helped boost Johansson to the A-list. He directed her in “Match Point,” “Scoop” and “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.” She said she has spoken to Allen about the accusations and he maintains his innocence. He has never been criminally charged.
***
Oprah Winfrey is hitting the road early next year with an arena tour to promote a healthier lifestyle.
The former talk-show host and OWN television network chief announced Wednesday that the “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” tour will begin Jan. 4 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She is working in conjunction with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) to offer a full day of wellness conversations during the nine-city tour.
It’s her first national tour in five years. Along with high-profile guests, Winfrey said she wants to empower audiences to tap into their potential. The names of her guests will be released later.
***
Justin Bieber is opening up about a string of “bad decisions” that led him to go from being a beloved teen performer to “the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world.”
In an Instagram post, the pop star examined how childhood fame led to depression, lack of responsibility, “doing pretty heavy drugs” and becoming disrespectful to women. At age 18, he had “millions in the bank” but “no skills in the real world.” Now 25, Bieber credited the support of friends, his Christian faith and his marriage with helping turn his life around.
