Like other reality TV competitions impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, the summer sensation “America’s Got Talent” will look a lot different in its 15th season. Fortunately, most of the singers, dancers, comedians, daredevils, magicians and other variety acts were able to audition in person before production was halted in March.
But the judges panel, which welcomes newcomer Sofia Vergara, will now make their assessments remotely from home. Some things, however never change: The golden buzzer is back and the winner pockets $1 million.
***
Hana Kimura, a Japanese pro wrestler who appeared in the latest series of the popular reality show “Terrace House,” has died. She was 22.
Her organization, Stardom Wrestling, confirmed Kimura’s death on Saturday. It said details were largely unknown and it was cooperating in an investigation.
Kimura became the target of massive bullying on social media over her role on “Terrace House” on Netflix, which involves three men and three women living together at a shared house in Tokyo. The show was suspended due to the coronavirus.
***
Tyler Perry is planning to make his Atlanta-based megastudio one of the first domestic filming grounds to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. But while Perry is looking to restart production in July, other studios in Georgia and beyond are anxiously waiting for Hollywood’s green light.
“We’re taking the lead from our production partners,” said Frank Patterson, president of the sprawling Pinewood Studios, located in suburban Atlanta. The studio has been home to big-budget films such as “The Avengers: Endgame” and “Ant-Man” along with the television show “The Walking Dead.”
“There are a lot of stakeholders,” he said. “We’re working with the task forces of the studios and the guilds, unions and the associations. Just listening to everyone and making certain that when the industry decides it’s time to go back to work, that Pinewood Studios will be ready.”
