Brian Dennehy, the burly actor who started in films as a macho heavy and later in his career won plaudits for his stage work in plays by William Shakespeare, Anton Chekhov, Eugene O’Neill and Arthur Miller, has died. He was 81.
Dennehy died Wednesday night of natural causes in New Haven, Conn., according to the actor’s representatives.
Known for his broad frame, booming voice and ability to play good guys and bad guys with equal aplomb, Dennehy won two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe and was nominated for six Emmys. He was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2010.
Among his 40-odd films, he played a sheriff who jailed Rambo in “First Blood,” a serial killer in “To Catch a Killer” and a corrupt sheriff gunned down by Kevin Kline in “Silverado.”
Dennehy also had a long connection with Chicago’s Goodman Theater.
***
As “Saturday Night Live” wrapped up the “Weekend Update” segment in the show’s recent quarantine-themed episode shot remotely, Michael Che signed off with a shoutout to his grandmother.
Che’s grandmother, Martha, recently died of the novel coronavirus. He announced on Instagram on Wednesday night that he will pay one month’s rent for the 160 apartments in a New York public housing complex where she resided until the 1990s.
Che discussed her death during the recent episode of “SNL” hosted by Tom Hanks, who was one of the first major celebrities to catch the coronavirus and recently recovered from COVID-19.
***
Cinematographer Allen Daviau, who shot three of Steven Spielberg’s films including “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” died Tuesday at age 77, an American Society of Cinematographers representative said Wednesday.
A five-time Oscar nominee, Daviau was also behind the camera on “Empire of the Sun,” “Bugsy,” “The Color Purple,” “Avalon” and “Defending Your Life.”
