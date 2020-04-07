A federal judge in New York on Tuesday denied R&B singer R. Kelly’s request for release from jail in Chicago because he was concerned he could contract the coronavirus while behind bars.
“The defendant is currently in custody because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses,” U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly of Brooklyn wrote in her denial. “The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed.”
Kelly, 53, has been in custody in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Chicago since he was indicted on federal charges of child pornography, obstruction of justice and racketeering. Three staff members at the federal lockup have tested positive for the virus, but no inmates have been reported with infections.
***
Oprah Winfrey’s new book club pick is Robert Kolker’s “Hidden Valley Road,” an in-depth account of the Galvins, a 1950s family in which six of 12 children were diagnosed with schizophrenia. Winfrey says she will continue picking books during the coronavirus outbreak and will seek new ways to engage readers.
Kolker has written for New York magazine and Bloomberg and is the author of “Lost Girls,” which has been adapted into a Netflix film starring Amy Ryan. His new book, released this week, is Winfrey’s fourth selection since starting a partnership with Apple last fall.
***
“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling could have used a healing spell. The British writer has revealed a two-week battle, now over, with a probable case of the coronavirus, she said.
“For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested),” she tweeted Monday. “I’m fully recovered.”
Rowling also posted video of breathing exercises recommended by her husband, who is a doctor, that she said “helped me a lot.”
