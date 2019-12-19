J.K. Rowling is facing criticism from the transgender community and other activists after tweeting support for a researcher who lost her job for stating that people cannot change their biological sex.
The researcher, Maya Forstater, had been a visiting fellow at the Centre for Global Development, which in March declined to renew her contract. A London judge this week upheld her dismissal, finding that her view of sexual identity was “absolutist,” even if it violates someone’s “dignity and/or creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment.”
On Thursday , Rowling tweeted a response that said: “Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill.”
The “Harry Potter” author is otherwise known for her liberal political views and many on Twitter labeled her a TERF (Trans Exclusive Radical Feminist). Among those criticizing her was the Human Rights Campaign, which tweeted: “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling.”
A spokeswoman for Rowling said the author would not have any further comment.
An imperiled bird has slowed Kanye West’s plans to construct a building on his ranch in Wyoming.
West seeks to build a large “meditation structure” on his ranch in the Cody area about 50 miles east of Yellowstone National Park, but local officials denied the project after a change to include residential space.
Now there are concerns about state regulations to protect sage grouse — brown, chicken-sized birds that spend most of their time on the ground. Their numbers have dwindled in the past century and much of their habitat in Wyoming carries development restrictions.
West bought property in the Cody area after encountering development restrictions in California.
