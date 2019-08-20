Keanu Reeves will return to the world of “The Matrix.” Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said Tuesday that a fourth “Matrix” film is in the works, but no release date has been set.
Reeves will reprise his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity in the film that will be co-written, directed and produced by Lana Wachowski, who co-created “The Matrix” with Lilly Wachowski.
Lana Wachowski said the ideas of “The Matrix” are more relevant than ever and she’s happy to have the characters back in her life.
The first film hit theaters 20 years ago and spawned two sequels that cumulatively made more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.
***
The 25th installment of the James Bond franchise will be called “No Time to Die,” Eon Productions revealed Tuesday.
The film will be Daniel Craig’s fifth — and presumed final — outing as author Ian Fleming’s super spy. Last month, news broke that British actress Lashana Lynch, who will appear in the new film, will reportedly take over 007 duties, becoming the first woman in the iconic role.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.