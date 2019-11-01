Dr. Dre, who has produced hits for Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg and more, will be honored by the Recording Academy for his trailblazing production work.
The Recording Academy said Friday that its Producers & Engineers Wing will pay tribute to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer at Village Studios in Los Angeles on Jan. 22 — four days before the 2020 Grammys.
Dre has won six Grammys, three of which he took home as a producer or engineer. Born in Compton, he broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of N.W.A., producing some of the group’s groundbreaking 1988 debut album, “Straight Outta Compton.” He went on to produce his own hits and multiplatinum albums, along with crafting music for Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Eve, Jay-Z, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Xzibit, The Game, Anderson .Paak and many more.
He also found success outside of rap, producing Top 10 pop hits for Gwen Stefani, Michel’le and Mary J. Blige, helping the R&B queen top the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time with “Family Affair.”
***
Ann Crumb, a Tony Award-nominated actress who originated the role of Rose Vibert in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Aspects of Love,” died Thursday from ovarian cancer at her parents’ home in Media, Pa., according to her vocal coach, Bill Schuman. She was 69.
Crumb made her Broadway debut in the original cast of “Les Miserables” in 1987, appeared in “Chess” the following year, then starred in “Aspects of Love” opposite Michael Ball in London’s West End in 1989 and on Broadway in 1990. She received a Tony nomination for the title role in the musical adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina” by Daniel Levine and Peter Kellogg, which ran for 18 previews and 46 performances in 1992. Crumb starred opposite John Cullum in a U.S. tour of “Man of La Mancha” in 1995.
She is survived by her father, composer George Crumb, winner of the 1968 Pulitzer Prize for Music; her mother, Elizabeth Crumb, a violinist; and brothers Peter and David, the latter a composer.
