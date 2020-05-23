Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami, hosting a special radio show from home, painted a brighter side of the world with his favorite music, and said the fight against the coronavirus is a challenge in figuring out ways to help and care for one another.
The 71-year-old, known for bestsellers such as “A Wild Sheep Chase” and “Windup Bird Chronicle,” said Friday he hoped the show would “blow away some of the corona-related blues.” He opened the “Murakami Radio Stay Home Special” with “Look for the Silver Lining” by the Modern Folk Quartet, followed by 18 other songs, selected from classical to jazz, pop and rock. Their common thread: smile, sunshine, rainbow, birthday memories and other happy sides of life.
Murakami said comparing the fight against the coronavirus to a war, as politicians often do, is inappropriate. “It’s a challenge for us to figure out how we can share our wisdom to cooperate, help each other and keep balance. It’s not a war to kill each other but a fight of wisdom to let us all live,” he said. “We don’t need enmity and hatred here.”
***
The journey of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from refugee to the first Somali American in Congress has been well-documented. A new memoir offers her own spin, starting with her childhood in Mogadishu.
“This is What America Looks Like: My Journey from Refugee to Congresswoman,” set for release Tuesday, offers no revelations on some of the controversies that have dogged Omar. Instead, it sketches rugged years that she says made her a fearless fighter, unafraid to skirmish with President Donald Trump and her frequent conservative critics.
Omar has come under fire for controversial statements and has been the subject of attacks and falsehoods by critics. She said in her book that she defends her policies, and her identity is not up for debate. “I am, by nature, a starter of fires,” she wrote.
