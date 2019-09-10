Margaret Atwood often gets asked if “The Testaments,” her sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” is set in a dystopian world.
“Let us hope so,” she answered dryly on Tuesday.
The Canadian author noted as her new novel was published with a ferocious blast of publicity that several U.S. states recently enacted laws to limit women’s reproductive rights. She likened it to the extreme control over women in Gilead, the theocratic future United States where both “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Testaments” are set.
“If you look at the legislative moves made by a number of different states within the United States, you can see that some of them are almost there,” Atwood said at London’s British Library during a publication-day news conference.
“In 1985, people were already saying these kinds of things,” Atwood said. “[Politicians] were talking about what they would like to do in the United States if they had the power. And now they do have the power.”
The new novel follows the success of the Emmy Award-winning “Handmaid’s Tale” television series starring Elisabeth Moss.
“The Testaments” is set about 15 years on from where “The Handmaid’s Tale” ends. Atwood said the follow-up tells of “the beginning of the end” of Gilead.
The book was launched with “Harry Potter” levels of hype: midnight festivities in British book stores, a press conference for international journalists, and a celebrity-studded evening gala broadcast to 1,300 movie theaters around the world.
Atwood has no immediate plans for another installment, but has not ruled out a third trip to Gilead.
“I never say never to anything, because I have said never and been wrong,” Atwood said.
Tyler Perry and BET are creating a streaming service called BET Plus that will charge $9.99 a month starting Sept. 19.
It will feature exclusive new programming and existing movies, series and specials from the likes of Perry, Atlanta producer Will Packer, “Girl’s Trip” screenwriter Tracy Oliver and others.
Two series that will debut on the platform are Oliver’s nine-episode “First Wives Club” drama and Packer’s 10-episode series “Bigger,” shot in Atlanta. Perry’s past works will be available, as well as his future projects under the Viacom deal he signed two years ago.
“We’re focused on super-serving lovers of black stories by working with top talent, and supporting fresh new voices, on both sides of the camera,” said BET Plus General Manager Devin Griffin in a news release.
