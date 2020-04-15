Rachael Ray had big plans for the quarantine break at her home in upstate New York. She envisioned “a Renaissance time,” rereading the classics, resuming her Danish lessons and studying Italian.
“I was going to get more serious about my painting. I had all these lofty goals … and none of that’s happening,” the popular daytime talk show host said in a phone interview.
“We have never worked this hard in our entire lives,” said Ray, who is taping “#STAYHOME With Rachael” two days a week from her home. Husband John Cusimano is now cameraman, producer, cocktail mixer and musical guest.
She recently announced her organizations will donate $4 million to several charities including food banks and relief funds for laid off restaurant workers, saying she wanted to “help people more than just, ‘Hey, here’s three things you can do with canned tuna.’”
***
For her latest collaboration, rapper Cardi B reunited Tuesday night with her favorite politician, Bernie Sanders, to talk politics and public health while social distancing.
During a lengthy live video chat, the “I Like It” hitmaker and the Vermont senator sounded off on a number of topics, from the latter’s recent exit from the 2020 presidential race to former Democratic opponent Joe Biden, to President Donald Trump and the coronavirus crisis.
“I don’t know if anybody told you, but the last time I got on [Instagram] live, I had a fit because I was so hurt and upset that you dropped out of the race and everything,” Cardi B told Sanders at the top of the conversation, adding that now she’s “just gonna go with Joe Biden.”
The Grammy winner speculated that younger people “don’t really rock with Joe Biden because he’s conservative.” But Sanders assured her that he’s working with the former vice president “to see that he becomes a more progressive candidate” on issues such as minimum wage, college accessibility, immigration reform and criminal justice reform.
