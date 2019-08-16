World, meet Pauline. Aidy Bryant has rolled out the start of a new plus-size fashion line named for her great-aunt, but the “Saturday Night Live” star is starting small with just one dress in three blue styles, a solid, a stripe and a gingham.
She dubbed the shirtdress the Lovington, and it sells for $175 on paulineny.com.
In a video on the site, Bryant explains she’s been “a fat lady” for her whole life and was always looking for clothes. She wanted easy, simple, cool and comfortable but couldn’t find what she liked.
Then stardom hit and she enjoyed access to stylists and tailors for custom looks. Bryant says that was life-changing, so she is partnering with her stylist, Remy Pearce, to offer her vibe to others.
Charles Santore, an illustrator known for his richly detailed and whimsical interpretations of classic children’s books, has died. Christina Santore said Friday that her father died Sunday after a brief illness in Philadelphia, where he was born, raised and worked.
Santore, 84, spent more than three decades reimagining classic children’s tales like L. Frank Baum’s “The Wizard of Oz,” Beatrix Potter’s “The Tale of Peter Rabbit,” Grimms’ Fairy Tales and Aesop’s Fables.
He started off as a magazine illustrator, had a successful freelance advertising career and frequently created portraits of celebrities for TV Guide in the 1970s and 1980s. His work appeared in the Saturday Evening Post, Esquire and Good Housekeeping, and he even created a poster for the 1964 World’s Fair.
Comedians Bobcat Goldthwait and Dana Gould reportedly suffered minor injuries in a car crash on their way to perform at an Atlanta theater.
It happened Thursday just outside Relapse Comedy Theatre. Police say the comedians’ driver failed to yield when turning left and hit another car. The driver was cited for violations including driving on a suspended license. The comedians were taken to Grady Hospital, while the other driver declined treatment.
Tickets to the Thursday night performance of “The Show with Two Heads” were refunded.
Goldthwait has been in comedy for decades and was officer Zed McGlunk in the “Police Academy” movies. Gould is known for his seven-year stint as writer for “The Simpsons.”
