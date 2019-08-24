Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer. The singer known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight” says his fate is in “God’s hands.”
Money’s comments appear in a video released Saturday from his AXS TV reality series “Real Money.” The full episode airs Sept. 12.
In the video, Money says he discovered he had cancer after what he thought was a routine checkup. The 70-year-old whose real name is Edward Mahoney learned that the disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes. Money said it hit him “really, really hard.”
He’s had numerous health problems recently, including heart valve surgery earlier this year and pneumonia after the procedure, leading to his cancellation of a planned summer tour.
***
Spain’s former monarch Juan Carlos I underwent heart surgery Saturday and the hospital said the operation was a success.
A statement issued by Madrid’s Quironsalud University Hospital said the 81-year-old king emeritus had a triple bypass procedure without any complications.
The operation had been planned following a checkup Juan Carlos received in June.
King Felipe VI, his only son, arrived at the hospital shortly after midday, accompanied by his mother, Sofia, the queen emeritus. The former king was moved to the post-surgery unit after the operation.
Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 in favor of Felipe, ending a near 39-year reign. He retired from public life in May.
***
“Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer has apologized for on-air comments about Prince George taking ballet. On Instagram on Friday, she called her comments “insensitive” and told George that when it comes to ballet or any other passion he should “GO FOR IT” and “love every minute of it.”
Spencer was reading the 6-year-old’s busy schedule a day earlier on “GMA” and when it came to ballet, she paused, then said, “We’ll see how long that lasts.”
The moment brought criticism on Twitter, with some saying she was bullying the young royal.
George, the oldest of child of Kate the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. He is third in line for the throne behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father.
