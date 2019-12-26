Scandinavian writer Ari Behn — the ex-husband of Norwegian Princess Martha Louise and among the people who had accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct — has died, his manager said.
Behn, 47, died by suicide Wednesday, his manager told the Norwegian news service NTB. He was found at his home in Norway, authorities said. The Danish-born Behn and Martha Louise, the oldest daughter of Norway’s King Harald and Queen Sonja, were married for 14 years. They divorced in 2017 and have three children.
In 2017, Behn accused Spacey of groping him under the table at a Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo a decade earlier. It did not appear that Behn ever pursued criminal charges or a lawsuit against Spacey.
Spacey did not comment on the allegations at the time, which came amid a string of similar accusations. A lawyer for Spacey did not respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.
***
Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn nabbed some new precious metal, but this time it was for her fiance, P.K. Subban.
Vonn, the former downhill ski champ, proposed to the New Jersey Devils star on Christmas Day and posted about it on Instagram and Twitter, with Subban flashing a grin — and his ring — in front of a Christmas tree with their three dogs.
The proposal came on the pair’s two-year anniversary, and Vonn wrote that she wanted to “return to the favor,” after Subban proposed to her in August.
“We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words,” she said. “Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves.”
***
Opera singer and conductor Peter Schreier, who won fame at the Salzburg festival and Milan’s La Scala, has died in Dresden, Germany. He was 84.
The dpa news agency said Thursday that the tenor died Wednesday, citing his longtime secretary. Dpa said Schreier had suffered heart trouble in past years.
