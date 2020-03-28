Oprah Winfrey says she’s playing it safe when it comes to the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
The 66-year-old entertainment icon said Friday that she has been quarantining and practicing social distancing at her home — even if that means longtime partner Stedman Graham, who had been flying recently, has to stay in the guest house.
“I have now-grown girls from South Africa here [but] Stedman’s on lockdown at the guest house. He’s still there, asking: ‘When can I come? When can I come to the main house?’ He’s still got, hmm, till Monday,” she said. Last week, Winfrey posted a video of her talking to Graham as he poked his head outside of the guest house window.
Winfrey has been busy working despite being stuck at home. She interviewed actor Idris Elba, who tested positive for the coronavirus, through FaceTime for an episode of “Oprah Talks: COVID-19” on Apple TV.
When asked about how she’s continuing to do work from her home, she said: “What did we do before Zoom is what I’d like to know? How could we do it without Zoom? I don’t even know.”
Winfrey also said she’s enjoying the downtime: “Don’t be hating because I’m having a really good time. I’m really OK in retreat from everyone.”
***
A publicist for Joe Diffie says the country singer has tested positive for COVID-19.
Scott Adkins released a statement to The Associated Press from Diffie that said he is under the care of medical professionals and is receiving treatment.
“My family and I are asking for privacy at this time,” Diffie said in the statement. “We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”
The Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy winner is known for his hits in the 1990s, including “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From The Sun” and “Pickup Man.”
