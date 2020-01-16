Grammy-nominated pop singer Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl.
The NFL and Fox on Thursday announced the performance, which will take place ahead of the game on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show.
Lovato has mostly taken a break from the public since focusing on recovery after reportedly overdosing in July 2018. The singer, who has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol, celebrated six years of sobriety in March 2018 but relapsed.
A week before the Super Bowl, Lovato will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.
Sandi Toksvig announced Thursday that she will be leaving as the co-host of “The Great British Baking Show” three seasons after joining the hugely popular baking competition series, known as “The Great British Bake Off” in the United Kingdom. The series is available on Netflix in the United States.
Toksvig, who formed a comedic duo with the other host, Noel Fielding, was a warm, self-deprecating presence on the show since Channel 4 swiped the series from the BBC in 2016. The network said Toksvig is leaving to focus on other work.
“Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel,” Toksvig said in a statement. “The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”
Channel 4 said it is looking for a new host to join Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
Prince Harry went back to work Thursday, mixing with children from a local school playing rugby on the Buckingham Palace grounds. It was his first public engagement since announcing last week that he and his wife, Meghan, will step back from royal duties and become financially independent.
Royal aides are working around the clock to find solutions to the crisis. Harry is expected to remain in the U.K. into the coming week. Meghan is in Canada.
