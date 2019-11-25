Taylor Swift moonwalked past Michael Jackson’s record at the 2019 American Music Awards, taking home six honors including artist of the year and artist of the decade.
The pop star, who walked into Sunday’s show with 23 AMAs, surpassed the King of Pop’s 24 wins at the fan-voted show. She rambled onstage as she won the final award of the night — artist of the year — and repeatedly thanked her fans for always showing up — during both the good and bad times.
“This year has been a lot of good, a lot of really complicated, so on behalf of my family and me, thank you so much for being there and caring,” said Swift, who now has 29 AMAs.
Other big winners at the AMAs, which aired live on ABC, included Khalid and BTS; neither act attended the show, but each won three prizes.
Billie Eilish picked up two awards: new artist of the year and favorite alternative artist. Lizzo was nominated for three honors but walked away empty-handed. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello heated up the stage while singing “Senorita.” They won collaboration of the year for their No. 1 hit song.
Other winners included Dan + Shay, Halsey and Lil Nas X. Top nominee Post Malone took home favorite rap/hip-hip album for “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” and Carrie Underwood was appropriately teary-eyed as she won favorite country album for “Cry Pretty.”
***
John Simon, a theater and film critic known for his lacerating reviews and often withering assessments of performers’ physical appearances, has died at 94.
Simon served as the chief theater critic at New York magazine for nearly 40 years before being dismissed in 2005. He then worked at Bloomberg for five years before being fired in 2010. In his later years, Simon worked for several newspapers outside the city.
He was born in Yugoslavia and received his B.A. in English as well as his master’s and Ph.D. in comparative literature from Harvard University. He was a George Polk Award winner and a Fulbright fellow.
