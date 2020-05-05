Selena Gomez will put her quarantine cooking skills on display in a 10-episode series for the upcoming streaming service HBO Max.
The actress and singer, who said she’s been spending more time in the kitchen during the coronavirus pandemic, also is an executive producer for the untitled project, HBO Max said Tuesday.
Gomez will be joined remotely in each episode by a different master chef to cook and chat about kitchen tips. Food charities will be highlighted by the show, HBO Max said.
WarnerMedia’s new streaming service is scheduled to debut May 27, with Gomez’s series set to air this summer. A release date was not announced.
***
Celebrities including Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham and Dakota Fanning will take part in readings of J.K. Rowling’s first “Harry Potter” book.
Rowling’s Wizarding World said Tuesday on Twitter that all 17 chapters of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will be read in a series of free videos and audio recordings. The readings of the beloved fantasy story is part of the Harry Potter at Home series.
Radcliffe, who starred as Harry Potter in the films, read the first chapter “The Boy Who Lived,” which is posted on harrypotterathome.com. Other videos will be posted weekly on the website. Audio-only versions will be available for free on Spotify.
***
“The Midnight Sun,” Stephenie Meyer’s long-awaited prequel to her “Twilight” series, is coming out Aug. 4, according to Meyer and publisher Little, Brown Books for Young Readers. The prequel is narrated from vampire Edward Cullen’s perspective.
Meyer had abandoned “The Midnight Sun” more than a decade ago after part of it leaked online. Her “Twilight” series has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide and was adapted into a blockbuster film franchise that starred Robert Pattinson as Edward and Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, the teenager who falls in love with him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.