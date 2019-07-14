Scarlett Johansson says comments she made on the “authentic casting” debate have been taken out of context and asserts that she supports diversity in film.
The actress came under fire in 2017 for playing an Asian character in “Ghost in the Shell” and canceled plans last year to portray a transgender man in the upcoming film “Rub & Tug.” In a recent interview with As If magazine, she said actors should be allowed to play any person “because that is my job and the requirement of my job.”
Johansson said Saturday that those comments were subsequently edited in other publications for “clickbait.”
“I personally feel that, in an ideal world, any actor should be able to play anybody and Art, in all forms, should be immune to political correctness,” she said in a statement. “I recognize that in reality, there is a wide spread discrepancy amongst my industry that favors Caucasian, cisgender actors and that not every actor has been given the same opportunities that I have been privileged to.”
***
Friends and family of the late “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality show co-star Beth Chapman gathered Saturday in Colorado, where they remembered her as tough and irreverent yet full of love even for some of the fugitives she helped apprehend. Services were held in Chapman’s home state after she died last month in Hawaii at 51 after battling cancer for about two years.
Chapman and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman starred in the A&E show until it was canceled in 2012. The show followed them as they apprehended people who avoided arrest warrants. They later starred in Country Music Television’s “Dog & Beth: On the Hunt.”
Duane Chapman recalled how his wife was prone to “chew people out real good. And I’m one of them. Because she always wanted people to know what happened if they go on her dark side.”
***
Remains found in a remote area of Oregon are believed to be of missing actor Charles Levin, who played numerous roles on such television comedies as “Seinfeld” and “Night Court.”
Levin, 70, was reported missing from Grants Pass on July 8 by his son after he hadn’t heard from his father for several days, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
A resident located Levin’s car in a remote and almost impassable road Saturday. Inside, troopers found the remains of Levin’s dog. Crews searching nearby found the human remains. There is a “high probability” the remains are those of Levin, police said. The medical examiner will make the final identification.
