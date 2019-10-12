When Laurence Fishburne needed inspiration, he looked at photos of great artists to help him focus, including international opera star Jessye Norman.
At Norman’s funeral Saturday in her hometown of Augusta, Ga. — where Fishburne, too, was born — he said when he was “confronted with a lot of obstacles being a young black actor” in his 20s, he put together photos of people like jazz icons Miles Davis and Duke Ellington, author Zora Neale Hurston and Norman as he meditated.
“So I am here at the request of Jessye’s family to grieve with you, to say thank you to God for sharing her with us and the world.”
Norman died Sept. 30 at age 74. The trailblazing performer was one of the rare black singers to attain worldwide stardom in the opera world. Augusta named a street for her Friday just outside the Jessye Norman School of the Arts.
***
Robert Forster, the character actor who got a career resurgence and Oscar nomination for playing a bail bondsman in Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 film “Jackie Brown,” died Friday. He was 78. Publicist Kathie Berlin said he died of brain cancer at home in Los Angeles, surrounded by family.
Actor Bryan Cranston called Forster a “lovely man and a consummate actor” in a tweet. The two met on the 1980 film “Alligator” and worked together again on the television show “Breaking Bad” and its spinoff film, “El Camino,” which launched Friday on Netflix.
***
As President Donald Trump walked offstage at a campaign rally in Minneapolis on Thursday, thousands of supporters bobbed along to the familiar guitar licks of hometown star Prince’s “Purple Rain.” The late singer’s estate wasn’t thrilled.
Shortly after the event, Prince’s Twitter account shared a letter dated last October from the president’s attorneys, saying the Trump campaign “will not use Prince’s music in connection with its activities going forward.”
“The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs,” the tweet said.
