Urged on by the first lady and celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is trying to help free rapper A$AP Rocky, who has been held in police custody in Sweden for weeks.
“We’ll be talking to them,” said Trump, referring to Swedish officials. “We’ve already started.”
“We’re working with the State Department, and we hope to get him home soon,” added first lady Melania Trump.
Rocky, a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been behind bars since early this month as Swedish police investigate a fight he was allegedly involved in in Stockholm before appearing at a music festival. It was not clear who else was involved, but videos published on social media appear to show a person being violently thrown onto the ground by Rocky. A defense lawyer has said it was self-defense.
“Many, many members of the African American community have called me, friends of mine, and said, ‘Could you help?’ So I personally don’t know A$AP Rocky, but I can tell you that he has tremendous support from the African American community in this country,” Trump said.
Stockholm’s District Court said Friday that A$AP Rocky would remain in custody six more days because they fear he is a flight risk, while prosecutors complete their investigation. They have until July 25.
His lawyer, Slobodan Jovicic, did not immediately respond to a request Friday.
***
Gina Torres used to wonder about the back story of her “Suits” character, Jessica Pearson.
The character was the co-founder and boss of the law firm at the center of the show, but that was about all that was known.
Torres wondered: “’She doesn’t have family, she doesn’t have people. When are we gonna meet her people? What’s gonna happen? When are we gonna get to know more of the woman?’”
Torres’ questions are answered in the new spinoff, “Pearson,” that premiered Wednesday on USA.
As the show begins, Pearson has been disbarred and can no longer practice law. She relocates from New York to Chicago where she’s hired as the unofficial fixer for the mayor, who is married, but involved with the city attorney
“Pearson” is “not Suits 2.0. It’s not Suits Jr.,” Torres said. It’s not a legal series or a procedural and is different in tone from “Suits.”
Torres also serves as an executive producer, a role that has been one of her career goals.
