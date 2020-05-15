Rock ’n’ roll pioneer Little Richard will be buried at Oakwood University, a historically black university in Huntsville, Ala.
Gerald Kibble, director of Oakwood Memorial Gardens, said the private funeral will be held Wednesday and will not be open to the public.
Pastor Bill Minson, a close friend of Little Richard’s, said the singer was an alumnus of the university. Little Richard died Saturday at the age of 87 in Tennessee due to bone cancer.
***
Astrid Kirchherr, the German photographer who shot some of the earliest and most striking images of the Beatles and helped shape their trend-setting visual style, has died at age 81.
She died Wednesday in her native Hamburg, days before her 82nd birthday. According to the German publication Die Zeit, she died of a “short, serious illness.”
Her death was first announced by Beatles historian Mark Lewisohn, who tweeted Friday that Kirchherr made an “immeasurable” contribution to the group and was “intelligent, inspirational, innovative, daring, artistic, awake, aware, beautiful, smart, loving and uplifting.”
Kirchherr had a brief love affair with then-Beatles bassist Stuart Sutcliffe, who died in 1962 at age 21. Over the decades following Sutcliffe’s death, Kirchherr worked as a freelance photographer and an interior designer, among other jobs. She married twice, with both marriages ended in divorce.
***
Country star Keith Urban’s latest gig was mostly just him and two other musicians playing on a flatbed truck in front of about 125 cars.
Urban played the Stardust Drive-In movie theater, about 40 miles east of Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday night for a crowd of more than 200 medical workers from Vanderbilt Health.
In the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, Urban hadn’t played a live show since February.
