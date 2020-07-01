Comedy Central is bringing back MTV’s iconically crude animated comedy “Beavis and Butt-Head” for an additional two seasons through a sprawling deal with producer Mike Judge.
Judge, who created the Gen X-defining series about a duo of unfiltered teenage couch potatoes, will reimagine the irreverent series for a Gen Z audience. The Emmy winner will also create additional spinoffs and specials for the network as it doubles down on its adult animation offerings, the network said Wednesday.
***
Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after an investigation of sexual misconduct in the workplace.
The network said it had received a complaint last Thursday from an attorney about the misconduct. An outside investigator was hired and, based on the results of that probe, Fox fired Henry.
Henry co-anchored “America’s Newsroom” between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon on weekdays.
Fox offered no details of the complaint that resulted in Henry’s firing, only to say it happened “years ago.” Henry did not return messages seeking comment.
Henry’s former co-anchor, Sandra Smith, announced the firing on the air. Fox said she’ll continue in her role with rotating co-anchors until a full-time replacement is hired.
***
Austin City Limits has joined the ranks of major music festivals to be canceled because of the coronavirus.
Festival organizers said in a statement Wednesday that scrapping the three-day October event was “the only responsible solution.”
The festival is one of the largest in the country each year. A lineup had not been announced, but last year’s headliners included Guns N’ Roses, Cardi B, Billie Eilish and The Cure.
The Coachella music festival in California and Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee will also not take place this year.
