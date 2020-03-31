The long-awaited look at Michael Jordan’s last championship season with the Chicago Bulls is finally set for release.
ESPN and Netflix announced Tuesday that the 10-part documentary series called “The Last Dance” will run in the U.S. over five consecutive Sunday nights starting April 19 and running through May 17.
There will be two hourlong episodes on each of those nights, airing back-to-back at 9 and 10 p.m.
The series will include never-before-seen footage from that season, one where the team chased its sixth championship in a span of eight years.
***
The midst of a coronavirus pandemic might seem like an odd time to launch a radio channel devoted to female comedians, but executives at SiriusXM believe that it’s precisely the right time.
Listenership at the satellite radio company’s eight comedy channels has been up, and SiriusXM feels it is filling a need with people stuck at home. The channel, dubbed She’s So Funny, debuts Wednesday at 7 a.m. — the morning of April Fools’ Day, naturally.
Much of the material will be culled from recorded routines by the likes of Moms Mabley, Joan Rivers, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Tig Notaro and Whoopi Goldberg. The channel will also showcase emerging talent like Rachel Feinstein and Jo Firestone.
SiriusXM also said it is opening up streams of all its programming for free online, through May 15, as a gesture to people at home because of the virus.
***
Tomie dePaola, the prolific children’s author and illustrator who delighted generations with tales of Strega Nona, the kindly and helpful old witch in Italy, died Monday at age 85.
DePaola died at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., according to his literary agent, Doug Whiteman. He was badly injured in a fall last week and died of complications following surgery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.