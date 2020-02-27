Canada said Thursday that it won’t provide security for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, when they step back from royal duties.
Mary-Liz Power, a spokeswoman for public safety minister Bill Blair, said “the assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status.” The couple plans to live part time in Canada.
Power said that as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they have been considered “internationally protected persons” who warranted security measures under international treaty.
The two are expected to spend most of their time in Canada while maintaining a home near Windsor Castle outside London. While they have been welcomed in Canada, there has been public opposition to taxpayers paying for their security.
The Proud family is making a comeback.
The Disney Plus streaming service said Thursday it’s ordered a revival of the animated series about an African American teenager and her extended family.
The new series, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” will feature original cast members including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud and Tommy Davidson and Paula Jai Parker as parents Oscar and Trudy.
Production on the series is underway, with a release date yet to be announced. Episodes of the original 2001-05 Disney Channel series “The Proud Family” are available on Disney Plus.
Rocker Billy Idol is the face of an anti-idling campaign launched Thursday in New York City.
“Billy never idles, so why should you?” the 1980s MTV star growls in a public service announcement intended to shame New Yorkers into shutting their engines off.
The platinum-haired British American singer of “White Wedding” led a chant of “Shut it off! Shut it off!” at a news conference announcing the campaign in front of City Hall.
