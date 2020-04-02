Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is making some of his filmed musicals available free on YouTube.
On Friday, the 2000 West End adaption of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” starring Donny Osmond will be streamable, followed a week later by the rock classic “Jesus Christ Superstar” from the 2012 arena show starring Tim Minchin.
More shows will be announced later, all hosted by the YouTube channel The Show Must Go On. Each will be available at 2 p.m. EDT for a 48-hour period online, with no charge or signup required.
Leonardo DiCaprio will help launch America’s Food Fund, which has already raised $12 million to help communities impacted by the coronavirus.
The organization said Thursday that the funds will be aimed to help low-income families, the elderly, individuals facing job disruptions and children who rely on school lunch programs.
James Patterson has a history of helping independent bookstores. On Thursday, he announced #SaveIndieBookstores, a partnership with the American Booksellers Association and the Book Industry Charitable Foundation.
Reese Witherspoon, who has gained a wide following through her book club picks, posted a video on Instagram in support of Patterson’s efforts.
Patterson is contributing $500,000 and is urging others to contribute this month.
Hollywood’s summer movie season is all but finished. “Top Gun Maverick” became the latest would-be blockbuster to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Paramount Pictures on Thursday announced that sequel to the 1986 original will now open Dec. 23 instead of June 24. “Top Gun Maverick,” starring Tom Cruise, follows an exodus of the big-budget spectacles that annually land in theaters in summertime.
