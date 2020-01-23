The singers from five Oscar-nominated songs will reprise their performances live at next month’s Academy Awards. Producers said Thursday that best-actress nominee Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman will perform during the Feb. 9 ceremony.
Erivo will sing “Stand Up” from “Harriet.” John will perform “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman.” Newman will sing “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4.”
Menzel will be joined by singer-songwriter Aurora to perform “Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II.” Metz will sing “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough.” The show will also feature an appearance by Questlove and a guest-conducted segment from Eímear Noone, who is the first woman to conduct during an Oscars telecast.
***
The official portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama from the National Portrait Gallery will begin a five-city national tour in June 2021.
The Art Institute of Chicago will host the portraits from June 18 to Aug. 15, 2021, the gallery announced Thursday. Then the portraits will travel to the Brooklyn Museum in New York, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the High Museum of Art in Atlanta and The Museum of Fine Arts in Houston.
Kehinde Wiley’s portrait of Barack Obama and Amy Sherald’s portrait of Michelle Obama were unveiled in February 2018. Wiley and Sherald are the first African American artists chosen to paint the gallery’s official president and first lady portraits.
***
Emmy-winning character actor John Karlen, known for his roles on the television series “Dark Shadows” and “Cagney & Lacey,” has died.
Karlen died Wednesday of congestive heart failure at a hospice in Burbank, Calif., friend and family spokesman Jim Pierson said. He was 86.
From the late 1950s until the mid-1990s, Karlen worked almost constantly in television, amassing well over 100 acting credits.
