American rapper A$AP Rocky, whose case garnered international attention after celebrities and President Donald Trump came to his defense, landed in the United States late Friday, according to Los Angeles TV reports. He was released from custody in Stockholm earlier Friday as he and two associates await an Aug. 14 verdict on assault charges.
A lawyer for the defendants, who had been detained in Sweden since early July, confirmed that the three men were free to travel outside of the country now that their trial has ended.
On Instagram, the rapper thanked fans, friends and supporters around the world. He has made no public comment on whether he would return to Sweden for the verdict. If guilty, all three could face fines and up to two years in prison.
The case heightened tensions between the United States and Sweden last month after Trump urged the prime minister to release the rapper. Swedish leaders said they viewed Trump’s request as an attempt to interfere with the country’s independent judiciary.
Swedish authorities arrested the 30-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Rakim Mayers, and two of his associates, Bladimir Emilio Corniel and David Tyrone Rispers, on charges of violent assault after a June 30 altercation with a 19-year-old man, Mustafa Jafari. All have pleaded not guilty, and Rocky has said he acted in self-defense after Jafari accosted him.
Daniel Suneson, a prosecutor involved in the case, cautioned that the trio’s release should not be interpreted to mean they will be exonerated. “We will have to await the court’s ruling on 14 August,” he said.
***
Actor Kevin Spacey read a poem during an unexpected performance at a Rome museum Friday night, weeks after a criminal sexual misconduct case against him collapsed in Massachusetts.
Spacey’s appearance at the National Roman Museum was not announced in advance. The museum had said on its website that a two-time Oscar winner would be reading works by Italian poet Gabriele Tinti — but didn’t name the person.
Spacey recited Tinti’s “The Boxer” while standing next to the ancient Greek bronze statue that inspired the poem. The poem is about a fighter left bleeding at ringside, cast aside despite previous glory.
The former “House of Cards” star is still being investigated in London and Los Angeles and faces a federal lawsuit alleging he assaulted a massage therapist.
