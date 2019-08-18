A basketball jersey believed to have been worn by former President Barack Obama while he was at a Honolulu prep school has sold at auction for $120,000.
Heritage Auctions said the jersey sold Saturday in Dallas to a collector who didn’t wish to be identified.
The jersey was offered by Peter Noble, who was three years behind Obama at Punahou School. Noble said the jersey was destined for the trash when he picked it up.
Years later, he saw an old photo of Obama wearing a No. 23 jersey while at the school. The auction house says details on the shirt match the one Obama is photographed wearing.
Noble says a portion of the sale will go to the school.
The R-rated comedy, left for dead by some Hollywood studios, again reached No. 1 at the box office over the weekend thanks to the raunchy coming-of-age tale “Good Boys,” about a trio of 12-year-olds on a crude misadventure.
“Good Boys” surpassed expectations to debut with $21 million, according to estimates Sunday. Not since April 2016 has an R-rated comedy topped the box office.
“Good Boys” rode a buzzy premiere at South By Southwest, good reviews (80% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and the imprimatur of producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (“Good Boys” is much like a tween version of “Superbad”) to notch the best opening for an original comedy this year.
Fans of Duane Allman in Macon, Ga., say they did not expect the late musician’s gold-topped guitar to sell for $1.25 million at a recent auction.
The guitar is the one Allman played in the hit song “Layla,” where he performed with Eric Clapton, The Telegraph reported. Until recently, the guitar affectionately called “Layla” was on display at the Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House in Macon.
Museum director Richard Brent said the man who bought the guitar wishes to remain anonymous. The buyer has agreed to share the instrument with the museum.
Allman also played the guitar on the first two Allman Brothers records and in “Loan Me a Dime” with Boz Scaggs, Brent said.
