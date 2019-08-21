Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer will compete alongside Christie Brinkley, James Van Der Beek and other notables on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”
But the show’s host, Tom Bergeron, isn’t on board with the casting decision.
After Spicer and his Season 28 castmates — the usual mix of athletes, singers, actors and reality stars — were announced Wednesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Bergeron tweeted an informal statement that did not mention Spicer by name, but clearly addressed his addition to the cast.
Bergeron said he met with the show’s new executive producer a few months ago, and thought they agreed the upcoming season should “be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations.”
“Subsequently (and rather obviously), a decision was made to, as we often say in Hollywood, ‘go in a different direction,’” the host added.
Bergeron isn’t alone in his sentiments. There were many harsh replies to Spicer’s tweet about the show.
This season’s other cast members include: “Queer Eye” co-host Karamo Brown; Fifth Harmony alum Ally Brooke; country singer Lauren Alaina; Kel Mitchell of “Kenan & Kel” and “All That” fame; Mary Wilson, a founding member of the Supremes; former NBA star Lamar Odom; “The Office’s” Kate Flannery; former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis; and the most recent “Bachelorette,” Hannah Brown.
***
Taylor Swift plans to re-record her songs after her catalog was purchased by manager Scooter Braun.
“CBS Sunday Morning” previewed some of its pre-taped interview with Swift on Wednesday in which the singer confirmed her plans to re-record the songs in order to own the new versions.
In June, Braun’s Ithaca Holdings announced it had acquired Big Machine Label Group, which was home to Swift’s first six albums. Swift said last year that she signed with Universal Music Group instead of staying at Big Machine because she knew that re-signing would only result in her not owning her future work.
***
Larry King is seeking a divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn King, after 22 years.
The 85-year-old talk show host filed a petition to end the marriage Tuesday. Larry King and Shawn King, then a singer and TV host, married in 1997 and have two adult sons. They both filed for divorce in 2010 but later reconciled.
