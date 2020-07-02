Vanilla Ice cooled off plans for a concert in Texas after taking considerable heat for an event that sought to gather hundreds of fans in one of the nation’s coronavirus hot spots.
The 1990s rapper with the hit single “Ice Ice Baby” had been scheduled to play a lakeside show just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed.
Barrett Brannam, who owns the venue where Vanilla Ice had been scheduled to play, said Saturday’s planned appearance by 1990s R&B group Color Me Badd also was postponed. He said both would perform at a later date, but he didn’t know when. Only 84 tickets had been sold before the online ticket broker suspended sales, Brannam said.
***
It’s a new day for Conan O’Brien’s late-night show.
“Conan” will begin taping from the Largo at the Coronet theater in West Hollywood on Monday rather than return to the TBS show’s studio, which is on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles. The move will make O’Brien, who started filming remotely in March, the first late-night host to return to a studio amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Conan” will continue to shoot without an audience, while O’Brien, 57, will still interview guests via video livestreams.
***
A British judge on Thursday rejected an attempt by tabloid newspaper The Sun to quash a libel suit from actor Johnny Depp over an article claiming he abused ex-wife Amber Heard.
Judge Andrew Nicol said, “In my view it would not be just to strike out the claim.” The ruling means the two celebrities will square off next week at the High Court in London.
Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, married in February 2015. They divorced in 2017. Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and Executive Editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article claiming the actor was violent and abusive to Heard. He strongly denies the allegations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.