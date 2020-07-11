Tucker Carlson’s top writer has resigned from Fox News after secretly posting racist and sexist remarks online.
CNN reported Friday that writer Blake Neff used a pseudonym to write bigoted comments about Black and Asian people, as well as women, on the online forum AutoAdmit.
Neff began working on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in 2016 and was known as Carlson’s top writer. Neff previously worked as a reporter for the right-wing news outlet The Daily Caller, which Carlson co-founded.
Fox News executives said they condemned Neff’s “horrendous and deeply offensive” comments. Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace said Carlson would address Neff’s conduct on his show Monday.
The Oscar- and Emmy Award-winning composer who wrote scores for “The Right Stuff” and other movies is giving them to Louisiana State University.
William “Bill” Conti and his wife, Shelby Cox Conti, are donating a lifetime of original scores to LSU, where they met as students.
The William and Shelby Conti Papers are expected to arrive sometime in the fall, according to LSU Libraries spokeswoman Sigrid Kelsey. Besides the score for “The Right Stuff,” which won an Academy Award for best original score, the papers include scores from the “Rocky” and “The Karate Kid” film series, the film “For Your Eyes Only” and the TV series “Dynasty.”
Metal band Great White has apologized for performing at an outdoor North Dakota concert where the crowd didn’t wear masks despite the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.
The band drew criticism on social media after the performance Thursday night as part of the “First on First: Dickinson Summer Nights” concert series in Dickinson, in the southwest of the state.
Great White is fronted by lead singer Mitch Malloy, who is from Dickinson, a city of about 23,000.
