“Saturday Night Live” is adding three new cast members for its upcoming 45th season, including the show’s only Asian American performer. Bowen Yang, who joined NBC’s “SNL” last season as a staff writer, will be a featured player, NBC said Thursday. Yang is co-host of a podcast, “Las Culturistas.”
Also joining the show as featured players are Chloe Fineman and Shane Gillis. Fineman has been a regular performer with the Groundlings improv company, and she and Gillis were featured as “New Faces” at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal.
“SNL” returns Sept. 28 with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish.
Daniel Johnston, a quirky folk singer-songwriter and visual artist whose offbeat career and struggles with mental illness brought him a cult following and inspired a 2005 documentary film, has died at age 58.
Johnston’s family said he died of natural causes Wednesday at his Houston-area home. Musicians such as Kurt Cobain and Tom Waits, as well as “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening, are among those who have expressed a fondness for Johnston’s work.
His struggles with manic depression formed the heart of the Oscar-nominated documentary “The Devil and Daniel Johnston.” His songs often contained innocent pleas for love and bore such titles as “Life in Vain,” “True Love Will Find You in the End” and “Walking the Cow.”
Singer R. Kelly was a no-show for an initial court appearance in a Minnesota case in which he is accused of offering a 17-year-old girl $200 to take off her clothes and dance in 2001.
Kelly, who is jailed in Chicago on sexual abuse and other counts, was charged in Minnesota in August with soliciting the girl after meeting her before a concert in Minneapolis.
Kelly faces previously filed federal and state charges in New York and Chicago. Prosecutor Judith Cole told Judge Jay Quam during Thursday’s brief hearing that federal authorities in Illinois were “not willing to give us access to him” until his case there is resolved. The judge then issued a bench warrant as a formality.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has launched a clothing line for Smart Works, a British charity that helps unemployed women find work.
The wife of Prince Harry attended a reception at a John Lewis department store on Thursday to showcase a collection of workwear and accessories she created with designer and friend Misha Nonoo.
