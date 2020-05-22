The Recording Academy has released a new recording of John Prine’s “Angel From Montgomery” with proceeds going to support the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Prine died in April at age 73 from complications associated with the coronavirus. The Recording Academy announced in December that the two-time Grammy winner would be honored with a 2020 Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award.
The new recording features artists, musicians and engineers who also are elected leaders in the Recording Academy, including singer-songwriter Christine Albert, Brandon Bush of Sugarland, John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band and Jeff Powell, an acclaimed Memphis engineer/producer.
Tammy Hurt, vice chair of the Recording Academy and one of the contributors on the recording, said in a statement that Prine was known for his giving spirit and the new “Angel From Montgomery” recording is a tribute to honor that spirit.
***
A statue of the late rock ’n’ roll legend Little Richard is expected to be installed outside his childhood home in Macon, Ga.
The Little Richard House Resource Center Facebook page announced the tribute Wednesday during a live Zoom meeting, news outlets reported.
Little Richard, also known as Richard Wayne Penniman, died May 9 in Nashville at the age of 87.
A fund established by Friends of the Little Richard House and the Community Foundation of Central Georgia will be used to pay for the statue and a reproduction of Little Richard’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
The goal is to have the statue erected by Dec. 5, which would have been Little Richard’s 88th birthday.
“Little Richard’s contribution to music as a whole, to all the genres of music, was monumental and very instrumental in a lot of people’s careers,” said Friends of the Little Richard House board member Antonio Williams.
