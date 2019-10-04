A Chicago judge decided Friday to keep a special prosecutor looking into why the state’s attorney’s office abruptly dismissed charges against actor Jussie Smollett, finding there’s “no indication he harbors any bias.”
Judge Michael Toomin’s decision came after former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb disclosed he co-hosted a 2016 fundraiser for Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. He also donated $1,000 to her campaign that year.
Foxx’s office in March dropped charges accusing the former “Empire” actor of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself.
Webb, 74, said he hadn’t initially recalled his contributions to Foxx’s campaign.
“This is not even remotely a case that involves a conflict of interest,” he told the judge, adding he doesn’t know Foxx and doesn’t think he’s even met her.
***
Andy Dick pleaded not guilty Friday to one count of misdemeanor sexual battery stemming from an incident last year in which the comedian allegedly groped a ride-share driver in West Hollywood, confirmed the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
If convicted of the crime, which allegedly occurred on April 12, 2018, he could face up to 180 days in county jail. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4.
“The allegations against Andy Dick are completely baseless,” said Daniel Kapelovitz, Dick’s attorney, in a statement provided to the Los Angeles Times.
A Charleston, S.C., native who starred in the 1990s sitcom “NewsRadio,” Dick has been a popular and sometimes problematic guest on radio and TV shows. He has been arrested and sued over several similar groping accusations through the years.
***
The husband of a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star can go to Italy while he fights deportation efforts.
A court in Philadelphia has lifted a stay in Joe Giudice’s case. That paves the way for him to soon return to the country of his birth. Even though Giudice opposes his deportation, he asked the court last month to allow him to relocate to Italy during the fight.
Giudice and his wife, Teresa, pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Teresa Giudice served her sentence first and was released in December 2015.
Joe Giudice has been held by immigration officials since he completed his 41-month prison term. A judge ruled in October that he would be deported upon completion of his sentence.
Giudice has said he came to the U.S. as an infant and wasn’t aware he wasn’t an American citizen.
