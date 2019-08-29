“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has returned to work, saying he’s “on the mend” following treatment for pancreatic cancer.
The game show posted a video Thursday on Twitter showing the 79-year-old host back on set and promising “a good year” ahead. He actually started work on July 22, his birthday. New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9.
Trebek announced his diagnosis in March. He said he planned to beat the disease’s low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers.
“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy, and thankfully that is now over,” he said. “I’m on the mend, and that’s all I can hope for right now.”
In May, he provided an update by telling People magazine that in a “mind-boggling” development, his body had responded well to chemotherapy. Some of his tumors had “already shrunk by more than 50%,” he said, adding that doctors told him he was in “near remission.”
Britain’s Princess Charlotte will soon start school, and she’ll have her older brother to help her get used to a new place.
Kensington Palace said Thursday that the 4-year-old princess will attend her first day of school on Sept. 5.
Charlotte and 6-year-old Prince George will both be students at Thomas’s Battersea school in London.
The palace said parents Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, will take their two oldest children to school that day.
MTV and the Save the Music nonprofit organization have launched a grant named for J Dilla, the highly influential rapper-producer who died in 2006.
MTV and Save the Music said the J Dilla Music Tech Grant will focus on electronic music production and will assist students who produce and create through various computer programs, mirroring the current state of the music industry.
Detroit-born Dilla was a revered producer who worked with such acts as A Tribe Called Quest, Common, Erykah Badu, De La Soul and Busta Rhymes.
The grant was developed in partnership with Pharrell Williams’ i am OTHER company and Arizona State University. The multiyear initiative will benefit seven high schools in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, New Orleans; Miami; and Newark, N.J.
Save the Music started in 1997 and has launched more than 2,000 music programs at schools.
