Heather Locklear has pleaded no contest to charges that she fought with first responders during two visits to her Southern California home last year.

Locklear entered the plea in Ventura County court Friday afternoon to five counts of battery on a peace officer, one count of battery on emergency personnel and two counts of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer.

A judge sentenced her to 120 days in jail, but the sentence was stayed pending completion of a substance-abuse treatment program.

The 57-year-old “Melrose Place” and “T.J. Hooker” actress was also sentenced to three years’ probation.

Deputies and paramedics answering calls about domestic disputes at Locklear’s home in March and June of 2018 said she pushed, kicked and shouted at them.

Locklear’s attorney declined to comment.

***

Richard Williams, a Canadian-British animator whose work on the bouncing cartoon bunny in 1988’s “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” helped blur the boundaries between the animated world and our own, has died.

The 86-year-old Oscar-winning artist died from cancer at his home in Bristol, England, on Friday, his daughter Natasha Sutton Williams said Saturday.

Williams’ career straddled the “Golden Age of Animation,” which petered out between the 1950s and 1960s, and the rise of computer-assisted animation in the 1990s and beyond.

His best-known work may be as director of animation for “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” which married live action cinema and cartoons from all eras — a process involving complex lighting effects and the insertion of animated characters into each individual frame. The result was a commercial and critical hit and helped revitalize Disney’s flagging animation department.

Williams is survived by his wife and longtime collaborator, Imogen Sutton, their two children, and four children from two previous marriages.

***

A representative for K-pop superstar group BTS said last week that the boy band is taking a break, but it will only be brief.

BTS’ rep said the seven-member group will take a “well-deserved vacation.” It was recently reported that BTS will head on an “extended” hiatus, but the rep said that’s not the case.

— The Associated Press

