Ivanka Trump will travel to South America in September to focus on issues that make it difficult for women in developing countries to prosper financially, including lack of access to credit and limits on employment.
President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House adviser plans to visit Paraguay and Argentina to promote the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, by focusing on job training, financial assistance and encouraging legal and regulatory changes.
Aides said Ivanka Trump will advocate for laws and other changes that will allow women to access courts and other institutions, build credit, own and inherit property, travel freely and work the same jobs as men.
It was 50 years ago Thursday, that The Beatles caused a traffic delay.
Hundreds of fans gathered Thursday at a crosswalk in London’s St. John’s Wood neighborhood immortalized on the “Abbey Road” album to recreate the cover photo half a century after it was taken.
At 11:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, 1969, Iain Macmillan photographed John, Paul, George and Ringo striding single-file across the black-and-white “zebra” crossing outside Abbey Road Studios while a police officer stopped traffic.
On Thursday spectators snapped photos on cellphones, and lookalikes from a Beatles cover band crossed the street in tribute to the original image.
Willie Nelson has come off his tour because of a “breathing problem.” The 86-year-old singer apologized on Twitter late Wednesday.
Farm Aid says Nelson will resume his tour Sept. 6.
Nelson canceled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness last summer and was forced to cancel several dates in 2018.
