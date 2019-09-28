Mexican crooner José José, the elegant dresser who moved audiences to tears with melancholic love ballads and was known as the “Prince of Song,” has died.
Mexican artists’ association ANDI confirmed the death in a Twitter post on Saturday. Multiple media outlets said the 71-year-old singer had died of pancreatic cancer at a hospital in South Florida.
José José, whose real name is José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz, climbed to the top of the Latin charts in the 1970s with such slow songs as “El Triste” or “The Sad Man,” and “Amar y querer” or “Love and want.” The power of his voice and ability to sing technically difficult tunes in a wide register made him a treasured cultural icon in Latin America. José José’s music also became popular in countries including Japan and Russia.
The artist’s dress style of suits accented with bow ties, pocket handkerchiefs and silk scarves was copied at nightlife spots across Latin America.
“He squeezed our hearts with his unmistakable voice and left an indelible mark on the world of music,” Latin music star Gloria Estefan said on Twitter.
***
Metallica says its frontman James Hetfield has entered rehab, and the band is canceling its upcoming tour in Australia and New Zealand.
Three of the heavy metal band’s members posted a statement on Twitter on Friday announcing the decision and apologizing to fans. The statement by drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Rob Trujillo says anyone who bought tickets for the remaining show dates will receive automatic refunds.
The band had been scheduled to play five Australian cities from Oct. 17-29, followed by four shows in New Zealand.
The statement says Hetfield has struggled with addiction for years and has re-entered a treatment program. The statement didn’t elaborate, but the band’s members said they appreciate fans’ understanding and support of the 56-year-old Metallica co-founder.
