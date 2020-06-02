A large crowd gathered at the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond on Tuesday, a day after police used tear gas to break up a peaceful demonstration there.
Mayor Levar Stoney spoke with the group gathered at the Lee monument Tuesday. He left about 7:15 p.m., citing the city’s 8 p.m. curfew. That prompted booing.
Joe Mahoney/Times-Dispatch
Protesters marched down West Broad Street on the way to the Lee monument Tuesday. It was the city’s fifth night of protests after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
A large crowd gathered at the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond on Tuesday, a day after police used tear gas to break up a peaceful demonstration there.
Mayor Levar Stoney spoke with the group gathered at the Lee monument Tuesday. He left about 7:15 p.m., citing the city’s 8 p.m. curfew. That prompted booing.
Joe Mahoney/Times-Dispatch
Protesters marched down West Broad Street on the way to the Lee monument Tuesday. It was the city’s fifth night of protests after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.