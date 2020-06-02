A large crowd gathered at the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond on Tuesday, a day after police used tear gas to break up a peaceful demonstration there.

Mayor Levar Stoney spoke with the group gathered at the Lee monument Tuesday. He left about 7:15 p.m., citing the city’s 8 p.m. curfew. That prompted booing.

Joe Mahoney/Times-Dispatch

Protesters marched down West Broad Street on the way to the Lee monument Tuesday. It was the city’s fifth night of protests after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

